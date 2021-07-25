International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Bought by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 58.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 225,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,553 shares during the quarter. International Game Technology accounts for about 2.8% of Diametric Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Diametric Capital LP owned about 0.11% of International Game Technology worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. 40.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.07. 1,051,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,983. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.21. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $26.43.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.59 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

