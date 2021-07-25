Internet Computer Price Up 41.3% Over Last Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 41.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $6.12 billion and approximately $567.83 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for about $44.67 or 0.00117812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00037979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00133043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,958.32 or 1.00113773 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $310.38 or 0.00818619 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 471,289,195 coins and its circulating supply is 136,899,214 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

