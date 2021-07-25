Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Holdings Increased by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.2% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 56,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 61.2% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 43.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 169,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,315,000 after buying an additional 51,775 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $34,036,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $11,380,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,443,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total value of $758,135.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,580.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,993 shares of company stock valued at $45,739,505. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $976.46 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $633.29 and a twelve month high of $987.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.98, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $889.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.26.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

