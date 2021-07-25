Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Bought by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCL. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 216,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 26,665 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 65,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 103,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 469,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after acquiring an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCL traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $21.10. 196,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,120. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.10. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.