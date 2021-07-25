Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) Shares Purchased by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,782 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC owned about 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 933,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after acquiring an additional 40,520 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,001,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000.

Shares of BSJL stock remained flat at $$23.01 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 121,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,653. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.02.

