Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Stake Boosted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,156,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,537 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $25,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 64,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCN opened at $21.71 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $21.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74.

