Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Position Increased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 109.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,012 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.31% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $14,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQJ. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $14,852,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $10,654,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,823,000. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,461,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,026,000.

NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $34.26 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

