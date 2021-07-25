InvestDigital Reaches Market Cap of $291,776.20 (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 25th. One InvestDigital coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. InvestDigital has a total market capitalization of $291,776.20 and $13,752.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About InvestDigital

InvestDigital is a coin. It was first traded on January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 116,705,936 coins. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

