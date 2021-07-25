Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.86% of Investors Title worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Investors Title by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Investors Title by 445.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Investors Title by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Investors Title by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,402,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Investors Title by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITIC opened at $168.20 on Friday. Investors Title has a twelve month low of $115.08 and a twelve month high of $194.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.96. The firm has a market cap of $317.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $72.08 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Investors Title’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

