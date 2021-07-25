Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.35. Invitation Homes posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.62.

INVH traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,666,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $40.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,467,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,512,000 after acquiring an additional 157,638 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,977,000 after acquiring an additional 406,967 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 10.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,193,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,705 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,941,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,557,000 after acquiring an additional 180,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 20.1% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitation Homes (INVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.