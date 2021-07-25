Invst LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $23,851,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 4.1% of Invst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 1,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $4.25 on Friday, hitting $368.20. The stock had a trading volume of 31,960,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,034,184. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $251.32 and a one year high of $368.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $345.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

