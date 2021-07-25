Invst LLC Invests $11.46 Million in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 295,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,462,000. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Invst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,073,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,465. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.84.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

