Invst LLC Invests $14.24 Million in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 124,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,243,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Invst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Invst LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 55,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 22,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEF traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.22. 6,804,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,211,119. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.44.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

