Invst LLC Invests $28.66 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 205,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,663,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 5.0% of Invst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Invst LLC owned 0.20% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,728 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.10. 382,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,358. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.75. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $104.71 and a twelve month high of $153.30.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

