Invst LLC Invests $7.91 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,907,000. Tesla accounts for 1.4% of Invst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after buying an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,518,715,000 after acquiring an additional 167,974 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,388 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $517.44.

TSLA traded down $5.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $643.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,604,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,505,004. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.00 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $631.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 643.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $787,162.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,954,423.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,925 shares of company stock valued at $62,569,564. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

