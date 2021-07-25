Invst LLC Invests $9.08 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,082,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.6% of Invst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.83. 423,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,734. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.68. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $106.13 and a 12 month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.