Invst LLC Invests $9.75 Million in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,745,000. Vanguard Industrials ETF accounts for 1.7% of Invst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Invst LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIS. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth $2,270,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,391,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 82.1% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $197.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,421. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $133.43 and a 1 year high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.