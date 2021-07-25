Invst LLC Makes New $11.36 Million Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Invst LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 118,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,363,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 2.0% of Invst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Invst LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,671,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,673. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.54. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $72.35 and a 1-year high of $101.30.

