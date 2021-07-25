Invst LLC Makes New $24.89 Million Investment in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Invst LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 91,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,893,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 4.3% of Invst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,812,000 after buying an additional 153,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after acquiring an additional 473,229 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,783,000 after purchasing an additional 283,997 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,861,000 after buying an additional 68,758 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $266.60. 695,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,315. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.71.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

