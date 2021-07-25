Invst LLC Makes New $33.79 Million Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Invst LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 248,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,785,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 5.8% of Invst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $818,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 31,255 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.19. 1,596,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,020,754. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.55. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

