Invst LLC Takes $12.82 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Invst LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,819,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Invst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $4.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $441.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,094,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,346. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $426.85. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.55 and a one year high of $442.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

