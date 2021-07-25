Invst LLC Takes $12.83 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Invst LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 129,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,825,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Invst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Applied Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,024,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $418,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.85. 4,128,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,540,956. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.66. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $106.52.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.