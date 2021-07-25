Invst LLC Takes $16.63 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 515,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,625,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 2.9% of Invst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Invst LLC owned about 0.17% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.38. The stock had a trading volume of 855,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,545. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.54.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

