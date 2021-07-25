ION 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.00 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 30% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. In the last week, ION has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar. One ION coin can currently be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. ION has a market capitalization of $302,853.46 and approximately $7.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ION alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00032167 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.36 or 0.00244527 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00034681 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006235 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00012607 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001478 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,627,869 coins and its circulating supply is 13,727,869 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.