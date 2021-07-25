ION Market Capitalization Tops $337,054.49 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last seven days, ION has traded 31.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ION has a total market cap of $337,054.49 and approximately $8.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can now be bought for about $0.0246 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00031283 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.27 or 0.00225721 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00032012 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005943 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00012525 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 13,728,132 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

