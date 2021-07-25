IOST Price Reaches $0.0225 (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One IOST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IOST has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar. IOST has a market cap of $369.97 million and approximately $103.94 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00079818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00048027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00018252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.12 or 0.00810734 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005982 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

