Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.18.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,726,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,828 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9,067.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,394,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,369 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,330,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,917,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,345,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,250,000 after purchasing an additional 921,951 shares in the last quarter.

IOVA opened at $23.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.83. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

