IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $232.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IPGP. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $215.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.97. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $149.51 and a 1-year high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $1,989,097.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,979,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,161,153.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,399 shares of company stock worth $8,694,021. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 284,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,743,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

