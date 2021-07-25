IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $232.50.
Several brokerages have weighed in on IPGP. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.
Shares of IPGP stock opened at $215.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.97. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $149.51 and a 1-year high of $262.55.
In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $1,989,097.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,979,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,161,153.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,399 shares of company stock worth $8,694,021. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 284,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,743,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About IPG Photonics
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
