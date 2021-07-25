IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stake Boosted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 397.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,179 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $668,933,000 after acquiring an additional 103,756 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,082,000 after acquiring an additional 29,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,630,000 after acquiring an additional 14,059 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 435,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,780,000 after acquiring an additional 173,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 385,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,230,000 after acquiring an additional 23,416 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on IPGP. TheStreet raised IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.75.

IPGP opened at $215.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.97. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $149.51 and a twelve month high of $262.55. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 1.36.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $855,784.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,948,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,522,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,399 shares of company stock valued at $8,694,021. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

