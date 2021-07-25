IQeon (IQN) Achieves Market Cap of $9.92 Million

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. IQeon has a market capitalization of $9.92 million and $578,927.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IQeon has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One IQeon coin can currently be purchased for $1.81 or 0.00005277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00047749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00017975 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.07 or 0.00806495 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

IQeon (IQN) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

