iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) will announce ($0.97) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.10). iRhythm Technologies posted earnings of ($0.75) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($3.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($2.74). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($2.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for iRhythm Technologies.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IRTC shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 37.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000.

iRhythm Technologies stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.09. 268,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,136. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.38. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $286.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.66.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRhythm Technologies (IRTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.