iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Bought by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,712 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.5% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHYG. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 33,463 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,406,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9,531.1% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $202,000.

NYSEARCA:SHYG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,458. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.88. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $46.12.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.