iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Bought by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,433 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 6.9% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $25,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGSB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,571,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 109.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,982,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,970 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,586,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,638,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 813,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 2,637,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,213,000 after purchasing an additional 752,816 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.88. The stock had a trading volume of 36,206,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,993. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.82. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.48 and a twelve month high of $55.30.

