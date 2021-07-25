iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGZ. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 62.6% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. 26.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGZ stock opened at $119.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.45. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $117.56 and a 1-year high of $122.00.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

