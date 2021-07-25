iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is One Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3,390.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,181 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 4.9% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $12,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,106,000 after acquiring an additional 60,105 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 94.1% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 23,997 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 57,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $76.25. 2,012,477 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.50.

