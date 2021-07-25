iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Stake Lifted by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 2,317.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,196 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises about 6.0% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $15,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,476,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,192,000 after acquiring an additional 920,170 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 163.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,085,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,213,000 after acquiring an additional 673,798 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 107.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 854,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,531,000 after acquiring an additional 442,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,045,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,551,000 after acquiring an additional 319,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VLUE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.34. 2,835,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.37.

