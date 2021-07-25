iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Purchased by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 93.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter worth $1,364,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 400.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 48,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 38,926 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,404,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,871,000 after buying an additional 78,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 17,824 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.02. 22,635,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,040. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.45. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $47.37.

