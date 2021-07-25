iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for 0.9% of Kore Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $6,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 79.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000.

NASDAQ:ACWX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,999,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,640. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.69. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19.

