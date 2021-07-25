iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 715,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,123 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.92% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $13,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000.

NASDAQ EUFN opened at $19.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $21.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.17.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

