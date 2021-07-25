iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Purchased by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 38,196 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $13,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 15,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

EWJ traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,876,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,357,077. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.11. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $54.11 and a 1 year high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.