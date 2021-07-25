iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 255.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,459 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 706.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 123.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $34.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.25.

