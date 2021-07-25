iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,553 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $284.12 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $196.49 and a 52-week high of $284.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.59.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

