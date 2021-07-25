iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,720 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,869,110,000 after purchasing an additional 412,694 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,889,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,160,478,000 after purchasing an additional 141,483 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,131,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,004,154,000 after acquiring an additional 151,301 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,830,000 after acquiring an additional 25,504 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,158,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,591,000 after acquiring an additional 17,958 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $284.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,100. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $196.49 and a 12-month high of $284.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $265.59.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.