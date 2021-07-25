iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.32. 165,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,796. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.37. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $146.51 and a one year high of $203.32.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

