iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Lessened by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,626 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 3.9% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $10,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.27 on Friday, hitting $266.60. 695,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,315. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.71. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $175.98 and a 1-year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

