iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,111 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of StoneX Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,478 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,385 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $441.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,094,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,346. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.55 and a twelve month high of $442.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $426.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

