iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Increased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 405.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,696,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,409. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $116.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.70.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

