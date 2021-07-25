Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.89.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITRI. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company.

In related news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $33,580.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $51,505.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,514 shares of company stock worth $624,330. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Itron by 69.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Itron by 6.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Itron in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Itron by 120.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Itron by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $95.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Itron has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $122.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -70.02, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Itron will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

