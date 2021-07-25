Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Position Increased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,831 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.30% of Jabil worth $23,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,576,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,385,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,094,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,853,000 after purchasing an additional 589,775 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $17,208,000. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $58.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.61.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 91.43%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $1,456,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,917,251. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,913,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,559,548. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, lifted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

