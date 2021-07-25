Jackson Square Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Jackson Square Capital LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,369 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.8% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 18,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.97. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.14 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.94.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.